Wynn Resorts Ltd Up 25.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WYNN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) on April 8th, 2020 at $65.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd has returned 25.92% as of today's recent price of $82.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $82.51, 130% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.6%.

Wynn Resorts Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada and in Macau, China. The Resorts feature guest rooms and suites, restaurants, a golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

