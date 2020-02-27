Ww Grainger Inc Shares (GWW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) on January 27th, 2020 at $323.06. In approximately 1 month, Ww Grainger Inc has returned 11.83% as of today's recent price of $284.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ww Grainger Inc have traded between a low of $255.39 and a high of $346.60 and are now at $285.68, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies, and related information to the commercial, industrial, contractor, and institutional markets in North America. The Company's products include motors, HVAC equipment, lighting, hand and power tools, pumps, and electrical equipment.

