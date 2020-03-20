Wsfs Financial Has Returned 47.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WSFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wsfs Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) on January 22nd, 2020 at $41.50. In approximately 2 months, Wsfs Financial has returned 47.25% as of today's recent price of $21.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wsfs Financial have traded between a low of $20.32 and a high of $50.55 and are now at $21.89, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

WSFS Financial Corporation provides financial services. The Company, through its principal subsidiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, operates a network of offices in New Castle County and Dover, Delaware, as well as Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wsfs Financial.

Log in and add Wsfs Financial (WSFS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.