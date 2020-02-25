Wright Medical G Has Returned 5.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WMGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI) on November 4th, 2019 at $28.76. In approximately 4 months, Wright Medical G has returned 5.88% as of today's recent price of $30.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Wright Medical G share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.50 and a high of $31.53 and are now at $30.45, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Wright Medical Group N.V. operates as a medical device company. The Company offers surgical solutions for the upper and lower extremities and biologics markets. Wright Medical Group provides joint replacement, trauma, sports medicine, and biologic products to treat the extremities, as well as joint replacement products for the hip and knee in certain international markets.

