Wright Medical G Up 4.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WMGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wright Medical G (NASDAQ:WMGI) on November 4th, 2019 at $28.76. In approximately 4 months, Wright Medical G has returned 4.90% as of today's recent price of $30.17.

Over the past year, Wright Medical G has traded in a range of $20.50 to $31.53 and is now at $30.17, 47% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Wright Medical Group N.V. operates as a medical device company. The Company offers surgical solutions for the upper and lower extremities and biologics markets. Wright Medical Group provides joint replacement, trauma, sports medicine, and biologic products to treat the extremities, as well as joint replacement products for the hip and knee in certain international markets.

