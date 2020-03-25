Wr Grace & Co Shares Down 50.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (GRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) on February 3rd, 2020 at $67.22. In approximately 2 months, Wr Grace & Co has returned 50.28% as of today's recent price of $33.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wr Grace & Co have traded between a low of $26.75 and a high of $79.71 and are now at $33.42, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

W.R. Grace & Co. supplies specialty chemical, construction, and container products. The Company focus on catalysts and silica, construction, fine chemical, and molecular sieves, and other products. W.R. Grace & Co serves food and beverages, consumer products, petroleum refinery, and construction industries worldwide.

