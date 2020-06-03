SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) on January 17th, 2020 at $12.71. In approximately 2 months, Wpx Energy has returned 39.16% as of today's recent price of $7.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wpx Energy have traded between the current low of $7.69 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $7.73. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

WPX Energy Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The Company focuses on its natural gas reserve base and related NGLs in the Piceance Basin of the Rocky Mountain region, the Bakken Shale oil play in North Dakota, and the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wpx Energy.

