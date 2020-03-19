World Acceptance Down 41.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WRLD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) on November 1st, 2019 at $104.41. In approximately 5 months, World Acceptance has returned 41.58% as of today's recent price of $61.00.

In the past 52 weeks, World Acceptance share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.01 and a high of $96.78 and are now at $61.00, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The Company offers short-term loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. World Acceptance generally serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit from banks, savings and loans, other consumer finance businesses, and credit cards.

