Workiva Inc Has Returned 43.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) on February 27th, 2020 at $43.84. In approximately 3 weeks, Workiva Inc has returned 43.59% as of today's recent price of $24.73.

Workiva Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.11 and the current low of $24.13 and are currently at $24.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based and mobile-enabled platforms for enterprises. The Company offers software to collect, manage, report, and analyze business data in real time.

