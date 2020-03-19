Woodward Inc Has Returned 53.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WWD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) on January 27th, 2020 at $118.40. In approximately 2 months, Woodward Inc has returned 53.58% as of today's recent price of $54.97.

Over the past year, Woodward Inchas traded in a range of $51.42 to $129.06 and are now at $54.97. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control systems and components for aircraft and industrial engines and turbines. The Company's products and services are used in the aerospace, power generation, oil and gas processing, and transportation markets, which includes rail, marine, and light and heavy industrial applications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Woodward Inc.

Log in and add Woodward Inc (WWD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.