Wolverine World (WWW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW) on January 31st, 2020 at $31.95. In approximately 3 months, Wolverine World has returned 43.29% as of today's recent price of $18.12.

Wolverine World share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.58 and a 52-week low of $12.19 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $18.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. manufactures and markets branded footwear and performance leathers. The Company's products include shoes, slippers, occupational and safety footwear, and performance outdoor footwear, among others.

