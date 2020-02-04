Wolverine World Has Returned 52.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WWW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW) on January 31st, 2020 at $31.95. In approximately 2 months, Wolverine World has returned 52.43% as of today's recent price of $15.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Wolverine World share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.52 and a high of $37.58 and are now at $15.20, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 4.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. manufactures and markets branded footwear and performance leathers. The Company's products include shoes, slippers, occupational and safety footwear, and performance outdoor footwear, among others.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wolverine World.

Log in and add Wolverine World (WWW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.