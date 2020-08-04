Winmark Corp Down 33.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WINA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) on February 26th, 2020 at $198.87. In approximately 1 month, Winmark Corp has returned 33.47% as of today's recent price of $132.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Winmark Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $116.10 and a high of $215.00 and are now at $132.30, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Winmark Corporation develops, franchises, and operates value-oriented retail concepts for stores that buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new merchandise. The Company operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Winmark Corp.

Log in and add Winmark Corp (WINA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.