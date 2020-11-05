Wingstop Inc Has Returned 73.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WING)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) on March 24th, 2020 at $72.27. In approximately 2 months, Wingstop Inc has returned 73.88% as of today's recent price of $125.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Wingstop Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.27 and a high of $128.35 and are now at $125.66, 184% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.3%.

Wingstop Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop serves customers worldwide.

