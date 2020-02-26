Williams-Sonoma Shares Down 3.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WSM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) on January 31st, 2020 at $71.41. In approximately 4 weeks, Williams-Sonoma has returned 3.73% as of today's recent price of $68.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams-Sonoma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.14 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $68.74, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

