Williams-Sonoma Down 45.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WSM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) on January 31st, 2020 at $71.41. In approximately 2 months, Williams-Sonoma has returned 45.39% as of today's recent price of $38.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams-Sonoma have traded between a low of $26.01 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $38.99, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Williams-Sonoma.

