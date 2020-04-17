Williams-Sonoma Up 27.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WSM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) on March 20th, 2020 at $38.09. In approximately 4 weeks, Williams-Sonoma has returned 27.06% as of today's recent price of $48.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams-Sonoma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.01 and a high of $77.00 and are now at $48.39, 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retails cooking and serving equipment, home furnishings, and home accessories through retail stores, mail order catalogs, and e-commerce.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Williams-Sonoma shares.

Log in and add Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.