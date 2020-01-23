William Lyon-A Has Returned 81.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WLH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for William Lyon-A (NYSE:WLH) on January 8th, 2019 at $12.42. In approximately 13 months, William Lyon-A has returned 81.48% as of today's recent price of $22.54.

William Lyon-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.01 and a 52-week low of $11.34 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $22.93 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

William Lyon Homes provides construction services. The Company designs and constructs residential properties. William Lyon Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

