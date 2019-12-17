William Lyon-A Up 63.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WLH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for William Lyon-A (NYSE:WLH) on January 8th, 2019 at $12.42. In approximately 11 months, William Lyon-A has returned 63.61% as of today's recent price of $20.32.

In the past 52 weeks, William Lyon-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.85 and a high of $21.70 and are now at $20.32, 106% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% higher and 0.03% higher over the past week, respectively.

William Lyon Homes provides construction services. The Company designs and constructs residential properties. William Lyon Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

