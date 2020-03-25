Whitestone Rei Shares Down 49.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WSR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.00. In approximately 4 weeks, Whitestone Rei has returned 49.77% as of today's recent price of $6.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Whitestone Rei share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.61 and a high of $14.65 and are now at $6.53, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in and operates retail, industrial, and office properties.

