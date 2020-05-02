Whitestone Rei Has Returned 1.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WSR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) on May 16th, 2019 at $13.01. In approximately 9 months, Whitestone Rei has returned 1.46% as of today's recent price of $13.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Whitestone Rei share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.50 and a high of $14.65 and are now at $13.20, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in and operates retail, industrial, and office properties.

