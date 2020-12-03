White Mountains Shares Down 23.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WTM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for White Mountains (NYSE:WTM) on February 25th, 2020 at $1,113.51. In approximately 2 weeks, White Mountains has returned 23.67% as of today's recent price of $849.95.

In the past 52 weeks, White Mountains share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $847.85 and a high of $1168.21 and are now at $849.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. provides insurance services. The Company offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. White Mountains Insurance Group serves customers in the United States and Bermuda.

