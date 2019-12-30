White Mountains Shares Up 17.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WTM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for White Mountains (NYSE:WTM) on May 8th, 2019 at $946.90. In approximately 8 months, White Mountains has returned 17.12% as of today's recent price of $1,109.00.

Over the past year, White Mountains has traded in a range of $832.88 to $1131.50 and is now at $1109.00, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. provides insurance services. The Company offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. White Mountains Insurance Group serves customers in the United States and Bermuda.

