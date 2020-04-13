Whirlpool Corp Shares Up 17.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) on March 25th, 2020 at $84.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Whirlpool Corp has returned 17.88% as of today's recent price of $99.56.

Whirlpool Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.64 and a 52-week low of $64.00 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $99.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets major home appliances. The Company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigeration, room air conditioning equipment, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers and other small household appliances. Whirlpool products are sold worldwide

