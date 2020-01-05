Whirlpool Corp Up 32.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) on March 25th, 2020 at $84.46. In approximately 1 month, Whirlpool Corp has returned 32.02% as of today's recent price of $111.50.

Over the past year, Whirlpool Corp has traded in a range of $64.00 to $163.64 and is now at $111.50, 74% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets major home appliances. The Company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigeration, room air conditioning equipment, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers and other small household appliances. Whirlpool products are sold worldwide

