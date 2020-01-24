Weyerhaeuser Co Has Returned 16.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) on August 30th, 2019 at $26.28. In approximately 5 months, Weyerhaeuser Co has returned 16.06% as of today's recent price of $30.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.58 and a 52-week low of $22.35 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $30.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

Weyerhaeuser Company is an integrated forest products company with offices and operations worldwide. The Company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products. Weyerhaeuser is also classified as a REIT.

