Wex Inc Shares Down 52.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) on February 25th, 2020 at $213.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Wex Inc has returned 52.48% as of today's recent price of $101.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wex Inc have traded between a low of $83.00 and a high of $236.52 and are now at $101.41, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

WEX Inc. provides payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The Company markets services directly to businesses and government agencies with vehicle fleets, automotive manufacturers, and fuel retailers.

