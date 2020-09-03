Westwood Holding Shares Down 24.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WHG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Westwood Holding (NYSE:WHG) on January 2nd, 2020 at $29.22. In approximately 2 months, Westwood Holding has returned 24.22% as of today's recent price of $22.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westwood Holding have traded between a low of $21.40 and a high of $39.83 and are now at $22.14, which is 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services to a broad range of institutional clients. The Company also offers trust and custodial services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Westwood Holding.

Log in and add Westwood Holding (WHG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.