Westwood Holding Has Returned 25.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WHG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Westwood Holding (NYSE:WHG) on March 23rd, 2020 at $17.55. In approximately 1 month, Westwood Holding has returned 25.90% as of today's recent price of $22.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westwood Holding have traded between a low of $10.50 and a high of $37.62 and are now at $22.09, which is 110% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services to a broad range of institutional clients. The Company also offers trust and custodial services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

