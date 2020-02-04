Western Union Has Returned 28.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Western Union (NYSE:WU) on February 25th, 2020 at $24.63. In approximately 1 month, Western Union has returned 28.54% as of today's recent price of $17.60.

Western Union share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.44 and the current low of $17.39 and are currently at $17.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

The Western Union Company offers global money transfer services. The Company offers consumer to consumer money transfer and bill paying services, and sells money orders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Western Union.

Log in and add Western Union (WU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.