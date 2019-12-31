Western Union Has Returned 13.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Western Union (NYSE:WU) on October 11th, 2019 at $23.66. In approximately 3 months, Western Union has returned 13.10% as of today's recent price of $26.76.

Over the past year, Western Union has traded in a range of $16.81 to $28.00 and is now at $26.76, 59% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

The Western Union Company offers global money transfer services. The Company offers consumer to consumer money transfer and bill paying services, and sells money orders.

