Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc Shares Up 6.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (HIO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:HIO) on February 25th, 2019 at $4.83. In approximately 12 months, Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc has returned 6.21% as of today's recent price of $5.13.

Over the past year, Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc has traded in a range of $4.71 to $5.20 and is now at $5.13, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc shares.

