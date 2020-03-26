Western Alliance Has Returned 46.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) on February 24th, 2020 at $53.76. In approximately 1 month, Western Alliance has returned 46.19% as of today's recent price of $28.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Western Alliance have traded between a low of $20.90 and a high of $58.94 and are now at $28.93, which is 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

