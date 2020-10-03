Western Alliance Has Returned 37.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) on February 24th, 2020 at $53.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Western Alliance has returned 36.98% as of today's recent price of $33.88.

Western Alliance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.94 and a 52-week low of $33.59 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $33.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Western Alliance.

Log in and add Western Alliance (WAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.