Western Alliance Has Returned 10.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) on October 23rd, 2019 at $48.54. In approximately 4 months, Western Alliance has returned 10.47% as of today's recent price of $53.62.

Over the past year, Western Alliance has traded in a range of $38.55 to $58.94 and is now at $53.65, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

