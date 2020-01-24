Western Alliance Up 17.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WAL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) on October 23rd, 2019 at $48.54. In approximately 3 months, Western Alliance has returned 17.92% as of today's recent price of $57.24.

Over the past year, Western Alliance has traded in a range of $38.55 to $58.94 and is now at $57.24, 48% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related services to businesses and consumers in Nevada, Arizona, and California.

