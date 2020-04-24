Westamerica Banc Has Returned 4.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WABC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ:WABC) on March 18th, 2020 at $58.83. In approximately 1 month, Westamerica Banc has returned 4.95% as of today's recent price of $61.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Westamerica Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.94 and a high of $69.08 and are now at $61.74, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

