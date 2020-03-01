Westamerica Banc Up 4.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WABC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ:WABC) on October 21st, 2019 at $64.98. In approximately 2 months, Westamerica Banc has returned 4.53% as of today's recent price of $67.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Westamerica Banc have traded between a low of $52.05 and a high of $68.92 and are now at $67.92, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

Westamerica Bancorporation is the holding company for Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. The Banks provide a full range of services to individual and corporate customers in northern and central California. The Company's other subsidiaries finance accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans, as well as provides data processing services to the Company.

