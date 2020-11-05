West Pharmaceut Shares Up 39.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST) on March 30th, 2020 at $148.07. In approximately 1 month, West Pharmaceut has returned 39.41% as of today's recent price of $206.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of West Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $113.04 and a high of $206.71 and are now at $206.42, which is 83% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. applies value-added services to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products to global markets. The Company's technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components, research and development of drug delivery systems, and contract laboratory services and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of West Pharmaceut shares.

Log in and add West Pharmaceut (WST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.