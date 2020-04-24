West Pharmaceut Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST) on March 30th, 2020 at $148.07. In approximately 3 weeks, West Pharmaceut has returned 14.89% as of today's recent price of $170.12.

Over the past year, West Pharmaceut has traded in a range of $110.14 to $176.66 and is now at $170.12, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. applies value-added services to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products to global markets. The Company's technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components, research and development of drug delivery systems, and contract laboratory services and other services.

