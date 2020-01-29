West Pharmaceut Up 6.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST) on November 6th, 2019 at $147.59. In approximately 3 months, West Pharmaceut has returned 6.78% as of today's recent price of $157.60.

In the past 52 weeks, West Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.60 and a high of $159.21 and are now at $157.60, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. applies value-added services to the process of bringing new drug therapies and healthcare products to global markets. The Company's technologies include the design and manufacture of packaging components, research and development of drug delivery systems, and contract laboratory services and other services.

