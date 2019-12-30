Wesco Intl Up 24.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WCC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) on October 21st, 2019 at $48.35. In approximately 2 months, Wesco Intl has returned 24.24% as of today's recent price of $60.07.

Over the past year, Wesco Intl has traded in a range of $42.03 to $61.02 and is now at $60.07, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

