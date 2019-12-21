Wesco Aircraft H Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WAIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wesco Aircraft H (NYSE:WAIR) on March 19th, 2019 at $8.73. In approximately 9 months, Wesco Aircraft H has returned 26.30% as of today's recent price of $11.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Wesco Aircraft H share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $11.30 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. provides supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company also provides hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components, and machined parts. Wesco's services include just-in-time delivery, long-term agreements, management of supplier relationships, inventory management, quality assurance, and kitting.

