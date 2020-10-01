Wesco Aircraft H Up 26.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WAIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wesco Aircraft H (NYSE:WAIR) on March 19th, 2019 at $8.73. In approximately 10 months, Wesco Aircraft H has returned 26.53% as of today's recent price of $11.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Wesco Aircraft H share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.38 and a high of $11.30 and are now at $11.04, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. provides supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company also provides hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components, and machined parts. Wesco's services include just-in-time delivery, long-term agreements, management of supplier relationships, inventory management, quality assurance, and kitting.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wesco Aircraft H shares.

Log in and add Wesco Aircraft H (WAIR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.