Wesbanco Inc Shares Down 13.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (WSBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.14. In approximately 1 month, Wesbanco Inc has returned 13.45% as of today's recent price of $30.41.

Wesbanco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.19 and a 52-week low of $29.79 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $30.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, online banking, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgage lending, treasury management, and insurance services. WesBanco conducts business in the United States.

