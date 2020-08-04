Wesbanco Inc Down 32.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (WSBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.13. In approximately 2 months, Wesbanco Inc has returned 32.03% as of today's recent price of $23.88.

Over the past year, Wesbanco Inc has traded in a range of $19.05 to $44.19 and is now at $23.88, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, online banking, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgage lending, treasury management, and insurance services. WesBanco conducts business in the United States.

