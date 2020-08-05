Werner Ent Has Returned 21.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WERN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN) on March 19th, 2020 at $33.74. In approximately 2 months, Werner Ent has returned 21.40% as of today's recent price of $40.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Werner Ent have traded between a low of $21.45 and a high of $44.97 and are now at $40.96, which is 91% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation company that primarily hauls truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates in the continental United States, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

