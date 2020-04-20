Werner Ent Up 17.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (WERN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN) on March 19th, 2020 at $33.74. In approximately 1 month, Werner Ent has returned 17.31% as of today's recent price of $39.58.

Over the past year, Werner Ent has traded in a range of $21.45 to $40.49 and is now at $39.58, 85% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation company that primarily hauls truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates in the continental United States, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

