Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Has Returned 19.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ERC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (AMEX:ERC) on February 28th, 2020 at $11.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has returned 19.91% as of today's recent price of $9.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.50 and a high of $13.35 and are now at $9.19, 8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the USA. The objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund allocates 50% of its assets in below investment grade US debt securities, 25% in foreign debt securities and 25% in securities that reset their interest rates periodically.

