Wells Fargo & Co Has Returned 43.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on January 14th, 2020 at $50.00. In approximately 3 months, Wells Fargo & Co has returned 43.53% as of today's recent price of $28.23.

Wells Fargo & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.75 and a 52-week low of $25.11 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $28.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.94% lower and 5.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified financial services company providing banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, leasing, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Company operates through physical stores, the internet, and other distribution channels worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wells Fargo & Co.

Log in and add Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.